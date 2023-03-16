Traffic disruption expected across NI during St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Traffic disruption is expected across Northern Ireland as a result of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A number of parades are taking place in cities including Belfast, Armagh and Newry with festivities kicking off on Thursday evening.

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead and seek alternative routes while diversions are in place.

All those planning to attend festivities have been being advised to utilise public transport as parking restrictions will be in place.

Translink Metro and Ulsterbus will operate a holiday timetable throughout the day on Friday including revised frequencies on some services and NIRailways which will operate a Saturday timetable.

However all services are subject to diversions and delays between 12 noon-4pm.

Here’s what passengers and drivers can expect.

Belfast

Large crowds are expected in the city as a St Patrick’s Concert gets underway at Custom House Square from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday.

Belfast City Council has said "extreme caution should be exercised when driving in and around the area” including Queen’s Square and Victoria Street.

Further disruption is expected on Friday when the annual parade leaves Belfast City Hall at 1.30pm.

It will travel down Chichester St, Victoria St and High St, before returning to City Hall via Donegall Place.

Motorists can expect disruption along the main route with rolling diversions in place and intersecting routes also affected.

The following roads will be closed from 12.30pm to 2.30pm:

Donegall Square West

College Square East

Wellington Place

High Street (inner)

Castle Place

Royal Avenue

Donegall Place

Victoria Street

Bridge Street

Chichester Street

Ann Street

On street parking, including blue badge spaces, will be suspended from 6am to 2.30pm along Donegall Place and High Street to accommodate the parade and spectators.

There is no designated city centre parking for the St Patrick’s Day parade.

The SPAR Craic 10K event which takes place from City Hall at 9am on Friday is also expect to cause disruption.

The route takes in the city centre with the finish line at Ormeau Park.

Derry/Londonerry

Festivities in Londonderry will include traditional music and a whole host of performances throughout Friday afternoon during the city’s St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival parade.

The main events will take place on Guildhall Square, the Craft Village and the Peace Garden with the Recycle and Renewal themed parade passing through the city centre.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place from between 1:30pm and 5:00pm.

The parade will leave Bishop Street at 3pm before passing through The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Whitaker Street, Foyle Embankment, Harbour Square Roundabout and down the Strand Road to Strand Road carpark.

Accessible parking will be available in Foyle Street Car Park where a viewing area for the parade will be on a first come first served basis.

The public has been advised to use public transport or walk if possible.

Armagh

Roads in the city centre will be closed between 1pm and 4.30pm for the West Armagh Consortium St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday.

The route takes in Irish Street, Ogle Street, Thomas Street, Market Street, Upper English Street, Lower English Street, Shambles and Cathedral Road.

Traffic disruption is expected between 7pm and 10.45pm as the Cormeen Band Parade makes its way along Mall East, Gaol Square, Barrack Street, Scotch Street, Market Street, Upper English Street and College Street.

Police have urged everyone to have an enjoyable day and allow extra time for your journeys in case of delays.

Downpatrick

The St Patrick’s Parade will take place on Friday afternoon resulting in roads being closed from 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Participants will make their way along Ardglass Road, Edward Street, John Street, Irish Street, Market Street and end at St Patrick’s Square.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Newry

Roads in the city centre will be closed between 1pm and 3pm on Friday.

The St Patrick’s Day parade is expected to cause traffic delays.