Traffic disruption expected in Newtownards during annual pipe band championship

Motorists have been advised to expect traffic disruption in Newtownards as pipe band competition due to get underway.

The annual Ards and North Down Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships will take place at Newtownards Airfield on Saturday.

The competition will kick off at 8am and continue until 6pm at the Comber Road site.

Police have said they expect large numbers of people to attend which is anticipated to cause long delays in surrounding areas.

“There will also be a flute band competition in Newtownards town centre with disruption expected between 7pm and 10.30pm,” a spokesperson said.

“A parade will move off from West Street, along Mary Street, Regent Street, Francis Street, Doctors Lane, High Street, Mill Street, Gibsons Lane, Regent Street, William Street and West Street.

“Please exercise caution, seek alternative routes where possible, and allow extra time for your journeys.”

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI) and Ards and North Down Borough Council event is free to attend.

Organisers have promised “a fantastic day out” for those planning to watch and take part.

“The impressive showcase of sound and colour fills the air and is a delight to the eyes," they said.

“Friendly competition creates a really enjoyable atmosphere for all.”

A free shuttle bus service has been put on to provide easy access between the airfield and the town centre

It will leave SD Kells at 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 3.30pm and 4:30pm.

It will depart from Gibson’s Lane at 10.35am, 11:35am, 12:35pm and 2:35pm.