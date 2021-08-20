Traffic disruption warning in Ballymena on Saturday due to centenary parade

Ballymena parade likely to cause delays

Police are warning of disruption and delays for motorists on Saturday due to a parade celebrating the centenary of Northern Ireland in Ballymena.

The NI 100 Centenary Banner Parade is due to take place through the town between 2pm and 5pm with around 1,500 expected to attend according to information from the Parades Commission.

The parade is due to set off from Wakehurst Road before eventually finishing up in Brook Park.

Organisers said they plan to begin assembling from Wakehurst Playing Fields at 1pm.

Dozens of bands are scheduled to participate in the event.

Police said motorists and visitors to the town on Saturday can expect significant delays, with diversions and traffic management in place throughout the afternoon.

"Road users are advised to expect delays in Ballymena tomorrow afternoon (Saturday 21 August), between 2pm and 5pm, due to a parade,” said a PSNI spokesperson

“The Centenary Banner Parade sets off from Wakehurst Road, and disruption to traffic can be expected across the town centre and Ballymena South.

“Please plan, and allow extra time for, your journey.

“Traffic management and diversions will be in place.”

Elsewhere, 600 are expected to take part in a parade in east Belfast on Saturday evening, with 20 bands participating in an event around the Branial area.

The parade will begin at 6pm with the outward route at 10pm. Delays in the area are to be expected.