Traffic warden shortage in Belfast as more than a third of positions are vacant

A shortage of traffic wardens is impacting Belfast more than any other town or city in Northern Ireland.

There are 20 full-time traffic attendant vacancies in the city – far more than the next highest area, Portadown, which has four, according to figures from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

A full complement of attendants in Belfast would be 58, meaning more than a third of positions in the city are vacant.

In total, there were 33 traffic attendant jobs available in Northern Ireland as of the end of January. A full roster would be 162. Overall, this works out at a vacancy rate of just over 20%.

Other towns and cities with a shortage of traffic wardens include Bangor with three vacancies out of five available positions; Dungannon (two vacancies out of four); and Cookstown, Coleraine, Lisburn and Downpatrick, which all have one vacancy each, out of a full complement of four, eight, four and three positions, respectively.

Alliance Party infrastructure spokesperson Andrew Muir said that while such high level of vacancies in Belfast may be met with relief from those keen to avoid parking tickets, the reality is that “these stark statistics do leave the Belfast city at risk of prolific parking problems and resulting safety and congestion concerns”.

“Deployment of traffic attendants is an important part of keeping towns and cities moving, such high levels of vacancies must therefore be tackled,” he said.

“As we move into spring and summer months, our seaside borough [North Down] will become increasingly popular with those wanting to visit towns, villages and both local beaches and beauty spots for the day. Inconsiderate, illegal and dangerous parking is an issue that I deal with regularly and there is no doubt that it is amplified in the warmer months.

‘I am alarmed to see that three-fifths of the traffic attendant positions in Bangor remain unfilled. Our traffic attendants play a vital role in ensuring our roads, urban centres and public car parks remain safe for both motorists and pedestrians and it is important that these roles are adequately resourced to meet demand.

"The Minister for Infrastructure needs to be taking concerted action to ensure these vacancies are promptly filled. Even when posts were previously filled, the situation often endured by local people was frequently atrocious, with traffic attendants rarely seen to tackle diabolical parking. With so many posts now empty, I dread to think of the impact. The DfI should not once again stand idly by while local residents are left under siege by problem parkers.”

Mr Muir added that a failure to take swift action on recruitment will have an adverse impact, leaving areas chock-a-block and people at risk, with lines of sight impended and pedestrians pushed onto busy roads.

The DfI said: “On-the-ground enforcement is provided by the Department’s contractor, NSL Services Group Ltd (NSL), who employ the Traffic Attendants (TAs). NSL have advised the Department that they are actively working with a variety of recruitment bodies to fill TA vacancies. NSL provide regular updates to the Department on their staffing levels as part of their contractual obligations, and in the last two weeks they have successfully recruited and trained 12 new TAs.”

During the beginning of the pandemic, parking enforcement in Northern Ireland was scaled back due to lockdown, and, as a result, the DfI's enforcement service provider, NSL, furloughed approximately 70% of its traffic attendants.

The news comes after it emerged that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is considering giving traffic wardens more enforcement powers to deal with pavement parking.

In December of last year, Ms Mallon announced that her department has published an online questionnaire to help establish future policy on addressing “inconsiderate” pavement parking, which closes later this month.