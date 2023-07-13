Trafficwatch NI Twitter page launches investigation after IRA hunger striker tweet shared

Tweet that was shared by Trafficwatch NI.

The Trafficwatch NI Twitter page has launched an investigation after a post was shared from a Sinn Fein MP commemorating an IRA hunger striker – including the possibility the page was hacked.

The page, run by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), shared a tweet from Sinn Fein MP for Mid Ulster, Francie Molloy.

It states: “Our National Flag flying proudly in memory of Martin Hurson on top of Sawel, highest mountain in Sperrins. Died on Hunger Strike 42 years ago today. RIP.”

A photo accompanying the tweet includes a memorial to Hurson.

A tweet was posted above saying: “There is a political tweet apparently retweeted by @TrafficwatchNI – it wasn`t tweeted by this office – not sure how to remove it – this will be investigated (17:00).”

The DfI is investigating whether the Twitter account was hacked.

Twittter users commented underneath the post advising that the retweet button just has to be hit again to remove it.

The republican tweet remained on the Trafficwatch page for some time before it was successfully taken down.

Martin Hurson was born in Cappagh, Co Tyrone, on September 13, 1956.

He was 24-years-old when he died on hunger strike on July 13, 1981.

https://twitter.com/FrancieMolloy/status/1679367982982602754

The sixth of the H-block hunger strikers to die, Hurson was arrested in 1976 and quizzed over the attempted murder of UDR soldiers in a bomb attack.

The charge was dropped but he was convicted of being a member of the Provisional IRA in November 1977.

He was given 20 years for possession of landmines and conspiracy, as well as two other concurrent sentences of 15 and five years respectively.

Hurson unsuccessfully appealed against his conviction on a number of occasions.

An IRA Volunteer, Hurson stood as a H-Blocks/Armagh candidate in the Longford/Westmeath constituency during the June 1981 general election in the South, but missed out on election.

On May 29, he joined the hunger strike, replacing South Derryman Brendan McLoughlin who was forced to drop out because of a burst stomach ulcer.

He spent 46 days on hunger strike from May 29 before he passed away.

Tyrone republican Francie Molloy presided over the graveside ceremonies at Hurson’s funeral.

At his funeral, Hurson was described as “a member of a large family whose mother died when he was only a boy, a young man who played Gaelic football for the local GAA club in Galbally, a lover of all things Irish who was forced to emigrate and who returned and threw in his lot with those who dispute the claim of England to rule over one inch of Irish soil”.

A commemorative Martin Hurson Memorial cup final is played every year on July 13.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department is investigating the matter including the possibility that the Trafficwatch twitter feed was hacked today. Security measures on the platform have been increased.”