Tragedy as toddler (3) dies after car incident near his home

A three-year-old boy has died after a tragic incident involving a car near his home.

The incident happened on the Boghead Bridge Road in Aghalee on the outskirts of Lurgan on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said an emergency crew was sent to the scene with paramedics and the charity Air Ambulance.

A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) officer was also sent to the scene.

The HART unit is made up of specially-trained Northern Ireland Ambulance Service personnel who can respond to serious medical incidents. “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” said the spokesperson.

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a young child died following an incident involving a car at a residential address in the Craigavon area this afternoon, Tuesday, 25 May.

“There are no further details at this time.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who lives nearby, said: “It is an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this heartbreaking time.

"The whole community is stunned and thinking of them.”