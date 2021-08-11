Tragic Ann Jones was misdiagnosed with food phobia: ‘What they put my mother through, I’m not sure that you ever get over it’

A Northern Ireland woman whose late mother’s health troubles were put down to a “food phobia” has welcomed a watchdog report which found she received an “alarming, systemic misdiagnosis”.

Grandmother Ann Jones (69) died of a blocked blood vessel in her bowel, inflammation of the abdominal wall and a blood clot in her lung in August 2019.

An ombudsman’s report found “despite conspicuous radiological and clinical evidence”, doctors at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in Wales incorrectly attributed the failure to eat and keep food down after surgery to a “phobia” of food.

The real reason was that the mother-of-three had a small bowel obstruction (SBO) which was not spotted by doctors.

Mrs Jones came from Rhyl in Wales but her daughter Charlotte Finlay lives in Northern Ireland.

Public Services Ombudsman for Wales Nick Bennett said: “This tragic case involved an alarming, systemic misdiagnosis.

“Numerous significant failings and deficiencies took place before during and after [Mrs Jones’] discharge from hospital.”

He said doctors at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Llandudno Hospital failed to “adequately investigate and appropriately treat” her abdominal pain and weight loss symptoms.

He added they “failed to assess [Mrs Jones’] frail condition accurately” and discharged her without “appropriate home care support in place”.

Denbighshire council in Wales was criticised for not having appropriate care in place and responding to complaints from the family six months after the health board.

Upholding four of the five complaints pursued by Mrs Jones’ family, the Ombudsman’s report said: “The Ombudsman could not definitively conclude the failure to identify and treat the SBO meant [Mrs Jones’] death was preventable.

“This was because it was unclear whether she could have sustained further surgery, given her frail condition and comorbidities.

“The Ombudsman nevertheless considered this to be an alarming, systemic misdiagnosis and considered the uncertainty surrounding whether an opportunity to surgically intervene was lost to be, in itself, an injustice to [Mrs Jones] and her family.”

Mrs Jones’ daughter Debbie said: “The report was important for me because I have no stigma of my mum having anorexia.

“I fought that the whole year because I had all these psychiatric nurses treating my mum as if she was a child.

“Towards the end of July, she was given anti-psychotic drugs, but at that time I was just desperate for them to give her some comfort. Mentally, what they put her through is something I’m not sure you ever get over, really. It shouldn’t have been done to her.

“The reason why we did everything was just to get some answers and justice for our mum. I can’t speak highly enough of the Ombudsman really.

“I can sit and praise the fantastic work the health board has done, but we wanted recognition of the failings.”

Ms Finlay added: “She [her mother] couldn’t tolerate any kind of food. It scared her how sick she was in hospital.”

A spokesman for Denbighshire council said: “We are sincerely sorry for the distress caused to the family of [Mrs Jones]”.

Gill Harris, deputy chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said it “sincerely apologised” for the failures in Mrs Jones’ care and for the way their subsequent complaint was handled.