Tragic Co Armagh footballer was an ‘absolute gentleman’

A popular Co Armagh footballer has been described as “such a big character” after he died suddenly at his home on Sunday.

Jamie Hoye (23) from Lurgan was the beloved son of Jason and Anne-Marie, much loved brother of Emer, and loving uncle to Noah.

The talented footballer previously played as a right-back for Lurgan Mid-Ulster League club Oxford Sunnyside FC and won several awards while at school.

His family has close links with Glasgow Lurgan Celtic Supporters’ Club and he was a passionate Celtic fan.

Leading the tributes to the former St Paul’s Junior High School pupil, Oxford Sunnyside said everyone at the club was shocked and deeply saddened following the news of his passing.

“Jamie played for both underage level and seniors during his time at the club, and was managed by his father Jason at underage,” the club wrote.

“We pass our sincere condolences to his father Jason, his family, friends and all who knew him. RIP Jamie.”

Lurgan Celtic Supporters’ Club added: “The committee, staff and members of the Glasgow Celtic Supporters’ Club Lurgan No1 would like to pass our our sincere condolences to the Seeley and Hoye family on the loss of their dear son Jamie, please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Mr Hoye also played for Lurgan’s St Paul’s GFC and the club passed on its deepest sympathy to his family circle.

Craigavon City Football Club described Mr Hoye as a “gentleman”.

“All at Craigavon City would like to send our deepest condolences to Oxford Sunnyside FC, the family and the friends of young Jamie Hoye who sadly passed away yesterday,” the club said.

“Jamie was a fierce competitor on the pitch and an absolute gentleman off it. May he RIP and may everyone around him find the strength to get through the terrible time.”

Tributes were also expressed online to Mr Hoye from his many friends.

One wrote: “Another life taken far too young, still can’t [get my] head around it. You’ll be missed by all your friends and family. Sunnyside’s best ever right back. God only takes the best.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said Mr Hoye’s passing was “absolutely heartbreaking” for his family.

“I can’t imagine what the family are going through and I am sure the local community will rally round and give them support and love,” she stated. “My prayers and thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Hoye.

“I extend my condolences and sympathies to the parents, family and friends of Jamie Hoye following his death,” he said.

“His death has shocked the local community who are saddened at this tragic news.”

Mr Hoye’s funeral will take place on Friday at 9.45am from his home before Requiem Mass at St Peter’s Church at 10.30am, which can be viewed online. Interment will take place afterwards at St Colman’s Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to suicide prevention charity PIPS via Jack McLearnon and Son Funeral Directors, Lurgan.