Tragic NI climber Noel Hanna ‘lived for the mountains’, sister says

A renowned Northern Ireland climber who died while descending from one of the world’s highest peaks was “a legend” who “lived for the mountains”, his sister has said.

Noel Hanna (56) passed away overnight after summiting the 8,091 metre Annapurna peak in western Nepal.

One of Ireland’s best known climbers, Mr Hanna, from Dromara, had scaled Mount Everest 10 times.

In 2018, he became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

The circumstances of his death were unclear, Nepalese officials said.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, said Mr Hanna “breathed his last in Camp IV last night”, adding: “His body has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu.”

Irene Hunter told the BBC that her brother "loved a view and he just loved people" and that he was "a legend".

She said he "lived for the mountains", adding that her brother's body would be returning to Finnis, close to the Mourne Mountains, where he began his climbing career.

Pat Falvey, Mr Hanna’s friend and fellow mountaineer, told RTE while details were scant, it was believed he died after returning from the mountain’s summit.

“I got a text in from my people in Kathmandu... which said that Noel had passed away,” he said.

“He was one of the most amazing climbers, not in Ireland alone, but in the world.

“His love and passion was about climbing big mountains.

“It was, as a friend of mine once quoted, his cathedral — it was where he went to pray.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson led tributes to Mr Hanna, saying it was “devastating news”.

“I had the privilege of meeting Noel and hearing about his mountain-climbing exploits, including his conquest of Everest,” he added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow mountaineers at this sad time.

Mourne Mountain Adventures said: “There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best.

“Such a great man and one of Northern Ireland’s finest mountaineers”.

The Northern Ireland Duke of Edinburgh Award society also paid tribute.

It said: “Noel and his wife Lynne presented Gold Awards for DofE on a number of occasions and in 2012 Noel took a DofE flag to the top of Everest.

"Noel scaled Everest 10 times and he and Lynne were the first married couple to scale Everest from both the North and South sides.

"Noel’s down to earth manner and incredible expertise were an inspiration to everyone he met.”

SDLP councillor Laura Devlin said the community was “devastated”.

“This is awful news to wake to. Noel was an absolute gentleman who I first met away back,” she said.

Ms Devlin added: “To say he was an athlete was an understatement. He was an incredible climber who climbed Everest many, many times.

“Noel was such an interesting person with so much life experience and always up for a chat.

“This news is devastating. I am thinking of Lynne and all their family and friends.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood said it was “absolutely tragic and desperately sad news”.

She described Mr Hanna as “a true mountain man, athlete and adventurer who was renowned the world over for his ability, passion, enthusiasm and zest for life”.

“He gave generously of his time, supporting many charities but graciously gave his support to many young climbers and mountaineers,” Ms Eastwood added.

“His heart was truly never far from the mountains of Slieve Croob, his homeplace and he was the best ambassador for Northern Ireland, embodying our spirit of adventure and generosity.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hanna family circle at this difficult time, the community of Dromara who have lost a very special son and the wider mountaineering community whom he so loved.”

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said it was “tragic news”, adding that his thoughts are with Mr Hanna’s family.

In a 2019 interview with Sunday Life, Mr Hanna acknowledged the perils of taking on climbing challenges.

“You know when you go away there is a chance you’re not coming back but that’s just the way we live and if you were to think about that every time you went out the door, then there’s no point really living life,” he said.

Recalling how he served as a police officer during the Troubles, he added: “In my job (in the RUC), you would have gone to car accidents or incidents or shootings and things like that and, yes, at the time you thought it was awful, but it’s the same as climbing, you come across bodies on the mountain, you see people falling down past you, and you just have to think about how lucky you are in life and hope that some day that’s not you.

“And as someone said, the only thing we are sure of is dying.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve always felt that since the day you are born, there’s a nick in the calendar when you are going to die.

“And should you live life to the extreme, or should you not go out the door, lightning will strike the house and you will get killed in the house, and that’s been my motto for living life to the full.”

Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres (26,545 ft) above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

At least 365 people have climbed Annapurna and more than 72 have died on the mountain, hiking officials said.

Earlier this week, Indian climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point, organisers said. On Tuesday, it emerged she had been found alive. An aerial search mission was launched after she sent a radio signal asking for “immediate help”.

A third climber, Anurag Maloo, went missing after falling from 6,000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV.