Tragic passing: Last man sentenced to death in NI - after false confession - is laid to rest

A funeral has taken place for Liam Holden, the last man to be sentenced to death in Northern Ireland, before his conviction was quashed a decade ago.

The west Belfast man died on September 15, aged 68. Mr Holden’s death penalty was commuted to life in prison, before a 40-year fight to clear his name resulted in his murder conviction being rescinded in 2012.

He said controversial techniques were used to extract a false confession for the shooting of 18-year-old Private Frank Bell, who was shot dead on foot patrol in Springfield Avenue in Ballymurphy on September 17, 1972.

Liam Holden

Mr Holden was convicted by a jury the following April and was sentenced to hang. He claimed that he was physically assaulted by members of the Parachute Regiment while in military custody, subjected to waterboarding, hooded, and then threatened at gunpoint if he did not confess to the murder of the first member of the Parachute Regiment to be killed in NI.

His death comes after he commenced a civil case earlier this year for compensation in respect of these allegations. A judgment is due to be made on his case this month. A nine-day trial was originally scheduled to be heard in May of last year.

However it was delayed after the Ministry of Defence cited administrative problems in tracking down two soldiers who were allegedly directly involved in events at the time.