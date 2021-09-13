Tragic pupil Johnny Shields upset he wasn’t admitted to a mental health unit, inquest is told

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal was told that Johnny had made four suicide attempts over the course of summer 2017. Stock image

A Newry schoolboy who died suddenly was “disappointed” at not being admitted to hospital for ongoing mental health issues in the months leading up to his passing, his parents have told his inquest.

Johnny Shields (14) was pronounced dead at Daisy Hill Hospital on Sunday, November 6, 2017.

The teenager, from Creggan Road in Mountnorris, was a fourth year student at Abbey Christian Brothers’ Grammar School.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal was told that Johnny had made four suicide attempts over the course of summer 2017.

He was supposed to return to school following the half-term break the day after his death, which he “dreaded”, according to his father Declan, who added that his son “hated going to school” but was “in good form” in the week leading up to his death.

Mother Kate Shields informed the inquest that Johnny had been having difficulties with bullying since he started the school in 2014 and in the weeks leading up to the end of his first year she and Mr Shields had taken him to the doctor as his behavioural issues had escalated.

Mrs Shields also said that she had organised a meeting about the bullying issues with teachers, including Johnny’s form teacher, who is now retired.

She claimed that the retired teacher “was surprised at how the issues had been allowed to accumulate”, and that every time she rang the teacher “she was very dismissive, as if nothing was happening”.

The parents also said the teacher told them that Johnny needed counselling, but they maintained their son wouldn’t go to the school counsellor as he felt there was a stigma attached to it.

The court heard that in September 2017 a GP diagnosed Johnny with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

He was also diagnosed with depression and social anxiety, which he was put on medication for.

The schoolboy was referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in June 2017.

Mrs Shields told the court that the service contacted her to say “if there were anything untoward, A&E is the place to go”, to which she responded: “A&E might be too late.”

Mrs Shields also said that the assessment crisis team didn’t explain to her at the time why they didn’t consider admitting Johnny to hospital.

But in a later report they said it “would have been detrimental to him to admit him to a mental health unit”.

She said he also had to wait five days before he could get an appointment with a medical professional.

Mrs Shields, who is a manager within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, said that in September she had sought to get Johnny enrolled in a CAMHS programme specific to young people with autism, but that nothing was available until December of that year.

Counsel for Abbey CBS, Kevin Magill, said that on June 2, 2017, CAMHS documents relating to Johnny stated he “was bullied a bit in first year, but issues resolved”.

He added that after the bullying incidents were discussed in Year 8, Johnny didn’t report any more issues of bullying to the school or his family, and that in May 2017 he was happy to participate in end-of-year activities and his attendance was around 98%.

The coroner heard from Mr Magill that over those summer months Johnny had 16 separate attendances with CAMHS, and the documents reflect a plethora of issues which were discussed, but bullying seemed to be a historic factor.

“He was able to write down his worries about returning to school”, the court heard, which included finding some of the classes “pointless” and “unchallenging”.

Mr Magill added that Johnny’s main issue seemed to be not considering himself to have any friends and worrying that “negative thoughts will take over if he doesn’t have his father’s work [as a joiner] to distract him”.

The full inquest was intended to occur before the end of 2019, but was postponed and recommenced on Monday.

It is expected to last for five days in total.

If you or anyone close to you is affected by this article, please contact the Samaritans free on 116123 or Lifeline on 080 8808 8000