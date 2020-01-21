Tragic Robert Molloy-Jones found lying in street by girlfriend, trial told

The girlfriend of a man who died following an altercation in north Belfast has described the "very distressing" scene of finding him lying on the street.

Robert Molloy-Jones died following an incident at Parkmount Street in Tigers Bay in June 2018.

Jordan Snoddy (23) is accused of murdering Mr Molloy-Jones, but has denied the charge and claimed he acted in self-defence after the deceased attacked him and tried to steal a bag of diazepam pills.

Snoddy, who was arrested close to the scene and whose Co Antrim address is the subject of a reporting restriction, later claimed he punched Molloy-Jones three times in the face and told police: "I'm sorry that he died. I did not set out to hurt anyone."

As a murder trial was opened at Belfast Crown Court, a Crown prosecutor said Mr Molloy-Jones was subjected to a "concerted, extensive and murderous attack" by Snoddy, whose claim of self-defence should be rejected due to the nature and number of injuries sustained by the deceased, the jury heard

Mr Molloy-Jones was pronounced dead on the evening of June 28, 2018. A post-mortem concluded he died from a bleed to the brain caused by a blow to the left side of the neck.

Other injuries sustained by the father-of-one included wounds to his head, neck, torso and limbs - some of which could have been caused by blows stuck whilst he was on the ground.

Mr Molloy-Jones also had injuries which suggested he had been dragged or had crawled along the ground.

Mr Molloy-Jones's girlfriend was called to give evidence and agreed he was a "heavy-duty drug user" who had a "particular problem" with 'blues' - the street name for 10mg diazepam tablets.

The girlfriend said both she and the deceased consumed drugs and that on the day in question they had been with others drinking and taking drugs in Mr Molloy-Jones's Mountcollyer Avenue flat.

At around 7.30pm they went to a shop and on their return encountered Snoddy - who the girlfriend said was a stranger to them both.

The woman said Mr Molloy-Jones invited Snoddy into his flat for a cannabis 'bong' and a short time later Snoddy said he was going to get some "blues".

Mr Molloy-Jones told Snoddy he wanted some blues, Snoddy told him to "walk over" with him to get them and they left. Mr Molloy-Jones's girlfriend said "he never came back." She said that a short time later she went out "to look for Robert". She said as she made her way to the steps at Parkmount Street, Snoddy ran past her and told her Mr Molloy-Jones was at the bottom of the steps.

The woman said she walked over to her boyfriend, who was lying on the ground, and when asked if he was breathing, she said: "I felt him and he was still warm. His eyes were glazed over and there was a big lump on his head that was pulsing. To me there was a bit of a pulse there, but not much."

Asked if the scene was "very distressing", she said "yes".

The jury also heard Snoddy's version of events. Following his arrest on suspicion of murder, a statement was handed to police by Snoddy's solicitor.

The accused said he had been with his girlfriend and grandmother on the afternoon of June 28 and was in the Tigers Bay area at around 7pm.

He confirmed he had been in the deceased's flat and he and Mr Molloy-Jones left to get a bag of blues. Snoddy said after obtaining a bag of 50 diazepam, he gave Mr Molloy-Jones five tablets.

The accused claimed as they were approaching the steps at Parkmount Street Mr Molloy-Jones smacked him to the back of the head from behind, told him to hand over the bag of drugs and hit him again.

Snoddy said he reacted by punching him three times, that Mr Molloy-Jones fell and that he "tried to stop him from falling back and hitting his head".

The accused said he ran to a friend's house, who called an ambulance, then he returned to the scene and put Mr Molloy-Jones in the recovery position.

Snoddy claimed he took the remaining blues before he was arrested. His self-defence claims have been rejected by the Crown.

