Tragic schoolboy was prescribed huge increase in anti-depressants

A Newry schoolboy who tragically took his own life had been prescribed up to a 700% increase of controversial anti-depressant drugs in the months leading up to his death.

Banbridge coroner’s court heard from witnesses in the inquest case of former Abbey Grammar CBS student Johnny Shields (14) who died on November 6, 2017.

Year 11 student, Johnny had been prescribed with a SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) medication, which the coroner’s court heard could in the first instance could enhance any suicidal ideations that the patient may already have.

The levels of the medication had been increased a number of times from a “possible 25gm” to 200gm by September 2017, according to family barrister Mr Scott.

Assistant state pathologist Christopher Johnson’s report was read into the record, with his findings that Johnny Shields died from a self-inflicted wound.

Attempts were made at resuscitation in Daisy Hill hospital on the morning of November 6, 2017 with the then Year 11 student from Mountnorris later pronounced dead, the day he was due to return to school from mid-term break.

The teenager had made a number of attempts on is life from June 2017 and had been self-harming with razor blades as a way of coping with mental health issues. The south Armagh boy had been diagnosed with Asperger’s in August of the same year and was said to be struggling with his diagnosis.

Evidence of persistent bullying at the Abbey by student ‘X’ was heard during the inquest involving Year 8.

Abbey principal, Sean Sloan, told the inquest that school had not been informed of the student’s suicide attempts which “thwarted” it from “ensuring the welfare” of Johnny.

“The impact of Johnny’s death would be a significant one on any school,” said Mr Sloan.

“I met with Mr Shields after his son’s death and he urged that ‘we must do whatever you can to make sure that nothing like this happens again’.

“It is virtually impossible without information from the family to protect an at risk child.

“This was a serious child protection issue,” he added.

The headmaster referred to the protection of any such student as “a top priority of the school” in “a life and death situation”.

“Though I am not looking to apportion blame,” said Mr Sloan.

It was clarified during the inquest that although Johnny’s death did not initiate a new anti-bullying policy there was a review.

The school currently now has a counsellor independently employed with another from the Department of Education.

Dr Lisheen Cassidy, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist who assessed Johnny from June 2017, told the coroner’s court that there were “mixed reports” as to the side effects of the SSRI drugs prescribed and increased to the deceased in the weeks leading up to his death.

“There may be more suicidal ideations if thoughts are there, but they have not been linked to completed suicides,” said Dr Cassidy.

The consultant’s treatment of Johnny was put on record by the Shields family expressing thanks and describing the psychiatrist’s care as “first class”.

However, the family had earlier given evidence that the consultant had advised them not to share the details of their son’s attempted suicides with the Abbey, an allegation which the psychiatrist told the coroner came “like a bolt out of the blue”.

“I can categorically say there is no doubt in my mind, I did not say that,” said Dr Cassidy.

“Only a maverick would give that advice and I am not a maverick.

“I’m 100% clear in my mind, I did not say that,” she added.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal adjourned the inquest with her findings due to be given later this week.