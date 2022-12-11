Tragic teen Matthew McCallan made poignant tribute to parents, his funeral is told

The funeral of 15-year-old Matthew who died after he went missing from a night out in Co Tyrone has taken place on Sunday at St Malachys Church, Edendork. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Family and friends of Matthew McCallan, including his mother Frances, follow his coffin for Requiem Mass. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Funeral of Matthew McCallan at St Malachy's Church, Edendork, Co. Tyrone. Family and friends, including his mother Frances, follow his coffin for Requiem Mass. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The coffin of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan is taken from St Malachy's Church, Edendork following his funeral. (Liam McBurney/PA )Wire

The funeral of Matthew McCallan has heard details of a tribute the tragic teen wrote to his parents in which he described them as “the guiding light that shines my whole life through”.

Displaying remarkable maturity and sensitivity way beyond his 15-years, his funeral was told Matthew wrote a beautiful letter of gratitude to his parents, Peter and Frances.

Displayed on the altar at his funeral at St Malachy’s Church, Edendork, on Sunday afternoon, it read: “Mum and dad, I’d like to tell you that you mean the world to me.

“Your loving hearts and the way you care make me feel as special as can be.

“You encourage and support me in all I want to do. Together you are the guiding light that shines my whole life through.”

Matthew, from Castleview Heights in Dungannon, went missing in the early hours of last Sunday morning after going to a social event in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

He was found dead on Monday in the Tattyreagh Road area, around two miles from the country music festival he had been attending on Saturday night.

Matthew’s heartbroken family clung to one another as they listened to the list of aspirations and ambitions he had written recently in school.

Family and friends of Matthew, including his mother Frances, follow his coffin for Requiem Mass (Jonathan Porter/PressEye).

The funeral Mass was told by the Very Rev Dean Kevin Donaghy: “The readings we have just listened to bear a strong resonance with the life and life experiences of Matthew McCallan.

“The first reading lists a whole series of emotions and experiences, positive ones, negative ones, even neutral ones.

“Thankfully, Matthew lived through a lot of the more positive experiences, he knew an abundance of times to laugh and even sometimes to dance.

“Over the years of his young life, there was a lot of time to build up his talents and skills with everything that was hands on, all things technological and mechanical and agricultural and practical held a fascination for Matthew.

“He was clearly heading for more of the same.

“Matthew liked plenty of time in the outdoor life, whether on the sports field or the farming field, indeed he had just recently taken out his treasure trove of little tractors that had been placed away safely in storage and put them back on display in his ever so well-kept bedroom.

“Most of all, Matthew knew a great amount of time to love and to be loved, most especially across all the generations of his family who first welcomed that tiny baby of less than 3lbs weight into the world and cherished him with loving care as he grew and progressed in life.

“The times with Matthew were good times.

“Recently in school, Matthew gave some thought and reflection on his immediate and short-term goals and he designed a lovely, colourful page to keep himself reminded of it.

“On it he had inscribed, ‘pass my GCSEs, try not to be late, get a motorbike, try not to get demerits, save up money, buy a car at 16, keep working’.

“Lovely ambitions for any 15-year-old, truly admirable in every way.”

The funeral was also told of Matthew’s love for tractors and lorries, and that “he loved to be about the horses, he loved his football”.

The priest conducting the Requiem Mass continued: “The large display of photos on the kitchen table at home tells of very happy young boy, living and growing through a lot of interesting activities and lively experiences.”

In a moment of lighter reflection, the congregation laughed as they heard details from the parish priest of Matthew’s ‘rascality’ as he explained away a cloud of vape smoke in his bedroom as dust from the Xbox he was playing.

"One evening his father went to call him for his dinner and opened the bedroom door and there was music playing loud.

"As he walked into the room, there was this cloud of vape smoke. As Matthew sat on the gaming chair, and explained when his daddy asked him 'what's that smoke all about': 'Oh it's that new type of Xbox, when it gathers a whole load of dust, it blows it out through the back'."

At the beginning of the funeral, objects of particular significance from Matthew’s tragically short life were placed on a table in front of his coffin.

Included were his work boots, a cowboy hat, one of the tractors recently taken out of storage, a cap belonging to his late grandfather, and trophies and medals won by his dad.

Matthew’s coffin, adorned with pictures of all the things that were close to his heart, arrived at the church behind a horse and trap and was brought to the altar to the song, Forever Young.

His devastated parents and other family members placed their hands on his coffin as it left the church while I Hope You’re Dancing in the Sky and the Taylor Swift song Love Song were played.

The crowds of teenagers attending the funeral were overcome with emotion as Matthew’s coffin was taken to its final resting place, with many breaking down in tears and hugging one another.

Matthew was laid to rest in the adjourning cemetery, with the congregations of hundreds asked to visit his parents, or make phone calls to his family in the weeks and months ahead, instead of commiserating with them at the graveside.