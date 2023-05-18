Trailer and cement mixer among items taken in burglary at builder’s yard

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the Glen Road area of Maghera

A cement mixer, rock breaker and and a trailer were among items stolen from a builder’s yard close to Maghera on Wednesday night, the PSNI have said.

Police in Maghera are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary at a commercial premises in the Glen Road area of the town at around 7.25pm on May 17.

Sergeant Wilson said: “Police received a report at 9.15pm that a burglary had occurred on the Glen Road, at a builder’s yard.

"A number of items were stolen including a new 5’ x 10’ aluminium trailer, new cement mixer, two petrol strimmers and a rock breaker.

"Two vehicles – a dark coloured Range Rover and a charcoal grey BMW X5 – were spotted leaving the scene.

"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the burglary took place or who may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicles that can assist us to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2122 17/05/23.

"Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or can be made online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”