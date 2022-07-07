Translink accused of Derry discrimination after GAA trains ‘debacle’

A “debacle” over trains for the All-Ireland semi-final between Derry and Galway shows the west of the island needs more services, campaigners have said.

Fans initially raised concerns after it was announced that a train put on for the match would leave from Belfast.

Translink reassessed its position and is now running special trains with connecting services to and from Londonderry on the day of the game.

However, it was pointed out that a promotion allowed two adults and three children to travel to Dublin on the normal train for £50, while for the special train the cost was £113.75.

Translink said promotional fares were not available on special-event trains, which operate at an additional cost.

While he welcomed the matchday change, Steve Bradley, the chairman of the Into the West lobby group, said that train routes serving the west were not good enough.

“No one from Derry will be getting the train up from Derry to connect with the special service from Belfast because it would have left them stranded in Belfast on the return leg, so they’ll have already made other plans,” he added.

“And people who travel from Derry to Dublin by other means won’t suddenly switch to the train for the return leg.

“Running an almost empty connecting train back to Derry at 11pm as a last-minute change would therefore be pointless.”

Mr Bradley fears any empty carriages could be used to claim there is no demand for direct trains from Derry.

“If it’s for Derry, it should both start and end in Derry, he stressed.

“This whole debacle also raises an important broader issue.

“The reason Translink is having to arrange an additional late connecting train is because the last service from Belfast to Derry leaves Great Victoria Street at 9.10pm every night.

“That means rail just doesn’t work for anyone from Northern Ireland’s second biggest city going to Belfast for a concert or a night out.

“What makes it even worse is that later trains do run from Belfast on the same line every night until 10.40pm, but only as far as Coleraine.

“Why is Derry and the west being discriminated against in this way?

“This second-class rail treatment has gone on far too long. It must now be brought to an end by all concerned.”