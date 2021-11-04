Translink and Infrastructure Minister unveil new battery powered double decker Belfast buses

The first of 80 new battery powered double decker buses have been unveiled for use in Belfast by spring next year.

The 100 zero emission buses include 20 hydrogen fuelled vehicles, with Translink set to have the 4th largest fleet of zero and low emission buses across the UK and Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “The time for talking is over - it is now time for climate action. Cleaner, greener, sustainable transport is key to protecting our environment and fighting the climate crisis.

“I have been clear since coming to office that we must act now to deliver the change that our communities and our citizens deserve.

“That is why I provided £74million of investment in zero/low emission buses and I am delighted to see this investment now translate into delivery on the ground with the arrival of the first electric double decker buses for public transport on the island of Ireland today.”

She added: “Today’s announcement comes on the day the UN COP26 Climate Change Summit Presidency theme is putting a focus on Energy, where parties are focused on accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

“It is fantastic that the hard work here in Northern Ireland is paying off and we are transitioning our public transport system now and for the future.

“I believe COP26 represents a critical time and opportunity for decision makers across the world. This is the world’s best and last chance to mitigate the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

“I am hopeful, I am committed and I am determined to deliver the change our people, our place and our planet urgently requires.”

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink said the new buses would make up around one third of the Translink Metro fleet, helping improve air quality in Belfast.

“For first time in over 3 decades, city services in Belfast will see double doors being re-introduced on double decker buses, facilitating faster boarding and alighting, new contactless ticketing and improving fresh air flow on board for passengers,” he said.

“As we drive the transport transformation in Northern Ireland, we are working collaboratively with a range of partners from the industry to make real progress in tackling the climate crisis, enhancing air quality for health and wellbeing and reducing congestion.”

The public will have the opportunity to step inside the zero emission all-electric double-decker bus on the November 10, as part of RE[act] Festival, a two week event organised by Linen Quarter Business Improvement District.