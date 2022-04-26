Translink and PSNI investigating altercation involving youths on north Belfast bus

Translink confirmed they are working with the PSNI to investigate an incident on board a bus in north Belfast on Saturday evening.

The PSNI confirmed an altercation happened on the bus at Clifton Street, with widely shared footage circulating on social media showing a group of youths appearing to be involved in a fight with a male on the vehicle.

A spokesperson from Translink told the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday: “We are aware of an incident on board a bus at Clifton Street in Belfast last Saturday night.

“We are working with the PSNI on their inquiries.

“We operate a reward scheme, offering up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence in court which will lead to a conviction”.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said: “It is believed that there was some form of altercation between passengers who were travelling on the bus at the time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone who was on the bus at the time or who may have any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1814 of 23/4/22.”