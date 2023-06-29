Translink announce special transport for GAA All Ireland Quarter Finals this weekend

Translink have announced they will be operating special buses and train journeys to help fans travelling to the GAA All Ireland Quarter Final games at Croke Park this weekend

Saturday will see Kerry v Tyrone and Armagh v Monaghan while Sunday's matches are Derry v Cork and Dublin v Mayo.

The transport company have said special trains and additional rail capacity have been made available from Belfast on Saturday 1st July and Derry on Sunday 2 July.

While tickets for trains to/from Dublin on 1st July have sold out, some remain available for the GAA special train departing Derry at 08.25hrs on Sunday 2nd July.

For those hoping to travel by bus, on Saturday 1st July buses will depart from Strabane Bus Centre and Cookstown Bus Centre at 9.30am.

The Strabane bus will include stops at Omagh, Crevenagh Rd Park & Ride, Crawfords Bridge, Ballygawley Park & Ride and Aughnacloy. Meanwhile the Cookstown bus will include stops at Dungannon, Moy and Armagh.

On Sunday 2nd July, buses will depart from Foyle Street Bus Centre at 7.30am, calling at Dungiven and Maghera.

Commenting on the introduction of the special services, Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink, said: “We know how important these services are to fans to help them attend key games like this and support their local teams, so we’re pleased to have been able to arrange additional services to enable supporters get to this weekend’s quarter finals safely and hassle-free.

“In order to manage capacity and the large numbers travelling, we would stress that passengers must travel on the specific service they have booked for to ensure everyone travels home safely,” Ian concluded.

A Translink spokesperson said: “All buses will depart for the return journey 30 minutes after the end of each event. Passengers must check the return departure point by asking the driver.”