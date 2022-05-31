Translink announce timetable changes due to construction work at Europa Buscentre

Some bus services using the Europa Buscentre will face a number of timetable changes as a result of construction work, Translink has announced.

The public transport operator said the changes will come into effect from Monday June 6, as a result of progressing work at the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

They said services affected include Belfast to Dublin bus routes and connections between Belfast and Derry.

A number of Metro and Ulsterbus services will also be impacted by the changes.

It comes as work continues on the brand new transport hub which is expected to open by 2025.

The major infrastructural scheme led by Northern Ireland’s public transport provider stretches across 160,000 sqft, replacing the existing Europa and Great Victoria Street bus and rail stations.

When completed, it will become the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland.

The hub will provide 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms and an enhanced walking and cycling connectivity across the city.

A Translink spokesperson said: “This will include Goldliner services - X1 Belfast to Dublin - 209 Belfast to Cookstown - 212 Belfast to Derry/Londonderry - 218 Belfast to Coleraine via Ballymena - 238 Belfast to Newry via Banbridge - 246 Belfast to Dungiven and Limavady - and 273 Belfast to Dungannon, Omagh and Derry/Londonderry.

“Ulsterbus services - 651 Belfast to Sprucefield Park and Ride and - 651a Belfast to Dromore.

“And Metro Services - 10x to Blacks Road and Lagmore – 95 City Centre to Royal Hospitals - 600 to George Best Belfast City Airport and - 650, 650a to Black’s Road Park and Ride and Black’s Road.

“There will also be slight timing changes to a number of other Ulsterbus services.

“We advise passengers to check their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk, by using our Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre on 028 90 666630.”