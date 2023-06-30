Translink announces timetable changes for Twelfth bank holidays

A holiday timetable will be in operation.

Translink is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables for the July Bank Holiday on Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13.

Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running holiday services.

NI Railways will be operating a Saturday timetable on both 12th and 13th July while a normal Enterprise schedule will operate on July 12.

On 13th July, there will be some changes to Enterprise train schedules.

Passengers are advised to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website – www.translink.co.uk – by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning the Contact Centre for information 02890 666630.

It comes after Translink announced they will be operating special bus and train journeys to help fans travelling to the GAA All Ireland Quarter Final games at Croke Park this weekend.

Saturday will see Kerry v Tyrone and Armagh v Monaghan while Sunday's matches are Derry v Cork and Dublin v Mayo.

Commenting on the introduction of the special services, Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink, said: “We know how important these services are to fans to help them attend key games like this and support their local teams, so we’re pleased to have been able to arrange additional services to enable supporters get to this weekend’s quarter finals safely and hassle-free.

“In order to manage capacity and the large numbers travelling, we would stress that passengers must travel on the specific service they have booked for to ensure everyone travels home safely,” Ian concluded.

A Translink spokesperson said: “All buses will depart for the return journey 30 minutes after the end of each event. Passengers must check the return departure point by asking the driver.”