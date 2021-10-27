Translink apologise after disabled woman claims she was left ‘in terrible state’ following bus journey

A disabled woman has claimed she was left “in a terrible state” after a Translink driver allegedly refused to help her in storing a mobility scooter on the bus.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, the 61-year-old woman named as Sandra said she was left “shaking” and “crying” after having to haul the scooter up the bus's stairs and hold onto it during the journey, claiming the driver “just sat there”.

The woman’s husband said the aftermath of the incident had left her “physically sick, retching” and had induced an epileptic fit as a result of the “stress”.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Translink said they “unreservedly apologised” to the woman and added that they are now investigating her complaint.

It is not known where the woman was travelling, however she explained the bus was one of the older fleet vehicles with “three huge steps” and was travelling on several country roads during the journey.

“I have arthritis in my spine. I have had one knee replacement and I am waiting on another knee replacement, which because of Covid has been put off. I can’t walk very far at all,” she told the programme.

“I am also epileptic. A girl that was passing she had actually started to help me try and lift it up.

“I had folded the scooter up and was trying to get it up the steps, the driver was doing absolutely nothing. He just sat there.

“I asked him if he could open the side of the bus, and he said no. He couldn’t.

“I continued to struggle up these three huge steps, we couldn’t get it any further than at the top of the steps and I got into the front seat of the bus.

“I am sitting at the front seat and there is a huge step down and the scooter is sitting down below me and I am hanging on to it. There was only myself and the driver [on the bus].”

The woman described that trying to hold on to the scooter during the journey had left her “thrown about like a wet lettuce”, as she suggested the driver had been “going fast as he was taking corners”.

“A couple of times the actual scooter hit against the side of where he was sitting, because I couldn’t hold on to it,” she added.

“It is 29 kilos in weight. The journey was a nightmare and when I got to my final destination he sat and he watched me struggling to get that scooter off the bus myself.

“I was shaking and when I got down onto the ground I opened up the scooter, I sat down on the scooter and I cried. When I got into my home I just fell to pieces. I was just in a terrible state.

“I don’t want to go on a bus again. I don’t drive and my only way of getting to see my mother who is 90, is to use public transport. I have a doctor’s appointment on Thursday and I am dreading getting onto the bus.

“You are standing at a bus stop anxiously wondering if the bus coming for you is going to be accessible. I shouldn’t have to be standing wondering that.

“I should be standing or sitting in my mobility scooter with the knowledge that any bus coming along I am going to have access to it.”

In a statement, a Translink spokesperson said: “We apologise unreservedly for any hurt and distress caused to this passenger and we are making contact to resolve the issues and make sure her future journeys are enjoyable.

“We expect our staff to deliver high levels of customer service which would include providing assistance in circumstances like this.”

They added: “We have initiated a formal process and we are fully investigating this complaint, which includes a review of CCTV and on-board computer data from the bus.

“We take our obligations under the PSV Accessibility Regulations and the Equality Act very seriously and we are dedicated to providing co-ordinated bus and rail services that are easy to use, reliable and comfortable”.