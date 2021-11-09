Translink assures passengers of safety after UK survey finds violent, sexual behaviour rife on public transport

Number of incidents ‘exceptionally low’ on NI networks

Translink has sought to reassure passengers after new research indicates that a sizeable majority of people who use public transport have experienced unwanted violent, aggressive or sexual behaviours.

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust has today published the findings of its UK-wide ‘Driving Out Violence and Aggression’ report, in recognition of National Personal Safety Day.

The Trust is a pioneering personal safety charity and leading stalking authority named after Suzy Lamplugh, a 25-year-old estate agent who disappeared while showing a client round a house in Fulham in 1986.

In the survey, as many as 90% of respondents said they experienced unwanted behaviours on public transport more than once in their lifetime, and half experienced them more than 10 times.

Disturbingly, one in five respondents have experienced them over 50 times in their lifetime.

These figures are high despite reduced footfall on all public transport during the pandemic. Although unwanted behaviour affected all demographics, women were more affected than male respondents in the past five years – 90% and 81% respectively.

Notably, female respondents were more likely to experience sexual assault and rape, as well as most behaviours which could be interpreted as sexual harassment or assault. Men meanwhile were more likely to experience behaviours amounting to physical assault.

The proportion of respondents who had experienced unwanted behaviours in the past five years was also higher among LGBTQ+ respondents (94%); and Black and ethnic minority groups (92%).

Hate speech, in particular, was more commonly experienced among black and ethnic minority respondents, with 50% experiencing it in the last five years in comparison with 18% of white respondents.

A Translink spokesperson said: “The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority. We condemn all instances of anti-social behaviour and have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to anyone that physically or verbally abuses our staff or customers.

“The number of these incidents is exceptionally low – and we work closely with our staff, their representative unions and the PSNI on staff protection; and prevention of incidents of this nature.

“We have a range of measures in place to enhance safety and deter anti-social behaviour such as: staff training, working closely with the PSNI, including the PSNI Safe Transport Team, community engagement initiatives, CCTV on buses, trains and in-station and the use of body worn cameras.

“Anyone involved in anti-social behaviour will be prosecuted. We also offer a cash reward of up to £1,000 to anyone willing to go to court to give evidence that helps to secure a conviction.”

Suzy Lamplugh Trust is supporting Our Streets Now and Plan UK in calling for a standalone offence for public sexual harassment.

It also calling on the Government to urgently support the Taxis and Private Hire Vehicles (safeguarding and road safety) Bill through Parliament to protect the safety of all passengers.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said, in recognising that more could be done to enhance safety on the public transport network, Minister Nichola Mallon approved a Safe Transport Team for our public transport network in September 2020.

This scheme sees police officers working alongside the Translink team, travelling across the network to engage with passengers and offer reassurance and guidance.

A key feature of the bill is a requirement for licensing authorities in England to input adverse licensing history into a central database. Other licensing authorities in England must then have regard to that information when deciding whether to grant or renew a taxi or private hire vehicle licence.

This requirement applies to England only as taxis and PHV licensing is devolved in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. However, at the Minister’s request the Bill as drafted does include discretionary provision for the DfI to make use of the database – whether to search for licensing history or to input information.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Naomi Long said harassment in all its forms is unacceptable and should not to be tolerated in any way. She added: "I am committed to ensuring that the law is adequate in dealing with those who harass and that everyone, regardless of gender, can feel safer within our community.

“I have introduced the Protection from Stalking Bill to the Assembly which will create the specific offence of threatening or abusive behaviour. Depending on the specifics of the individual case, this new offence could be used in dealing with behaviour of this type.”

“I am conscious, however, of developments made in international jurisdictions who have legislated in this area specifically. I will continue to monitor the effectiveness of those models, and in light of the Protection from Stalking Bill provision.”

The UK government launched a strategy to tackle violence against women and girls. Asked about Department of Justice NI plans to tackle such issues and to target perpetrators and harmful misogynistic attitudes, Minister Long added: “I am supportive of a violence against women and girl’s strategy, which will be led by the Executive Office.

"I firmly believe that work is this area is much broader than justice, and crucially it requires societal and cultural change from the roots up early on.”