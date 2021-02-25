Translink bus collides with car in Coleraine

There were no reports of any injuries

The scene at Railway Place in Coleraine where a Translink bus collided with a car. Terry Corby/McAuley Multimedia.

Police stated there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The bus, which wasn't in service at the time of the incident, collided with a black Renault Clio outside the main entrance of the station around 12pm.

Translink explained that there were no passengers on board the bus and the driver was uninjured. They added that police were called and an investigation is now underway.

A spokesperson for the PSNI explained: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a bus at Railway Place in Coleraine around noon today, February 25.”