Translink bus drivers suspend upcoming strike action as new pay deal considered

A bus strike in Northern Ireland has been suspended while a revised pay offer is being considered by union members, it has been announced.

Drivers had voted earlier this month to strike over a pay offer from the public transport provider with the action potentially set to see all Ulsterbus and Metro bus services withdrawn for one week from April 25.

A statement from the GMB union said the strike has now been suspended, with Translink saying they welcome the “positive step”.

"GMB and Unite, who represent drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company, have deferral industrial strike action due on Monday [25 April] after negotiations led to a new pay offer from employers,” the statement read

“Workers will now vote on the revised offer, with the ballot commencing next week.”

Translink had previously met with the unions in a bid to thrash out agreement over averting the action, however no agreement was reached as of last week.

However, it appears further talks will now take place on the matter, with unions deferring the action and balloting there members.

GMB confirmed it would “make public the results of that process as they become known”.

Unite the Union who also represent bus drivers said they welcomed the revised pay offer by Translink.

Davy Thompson added: “The strike action planned by both Unite and GMB bus drivers would have resulted in the cancellation of all bus services across Northern Ireland from next Monday.

"Ahead of that eventuality the unions and employers engaged in direct negotiations on the issue of pay.”

According to the unions, Translink offered a 3% pay rise during initial talks, a level the unions claim represents a real terms pay cut for staff and one which has been rejected four times by workers.

GMB said 82% of its members originally backed strike action, with unions submitting a pay claim of 6% to help the bus drivers.

In a statement, a Translink spokesperson said: “We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action commencing Monday, 25th April while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations.

“We welcome this positive step and thank the Unions for their commitment to working together in an effort to build back public transport as a sustainable and better future for all.”