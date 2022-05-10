Translink bus strike set to impact 1.3 million journeys as public transport provider calls for school exemption

A planned strike by bus workers in Northern Ireland next week is set to impact up to 1.3 million journeys, including 55,000 school pupils, according to Translink.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme on Tuesday, director of commercial operations David Cowan said he “didn’t know” if a resolution to the strike could be reached on this occasion – after previously announced industrial action last month was suspended.

He said Translink are hoping to reach a “resolution” with the unions over “how we can protect school children” and introduce an exemption for services providing transport to pupils.

A planned strike last month by the GMB and Unite unions was called off after Translink made a revised pay offer.

Discussions between the company and unions took place over recent weeks, however it was announced on Monday that workers will continue with a planned one-week strike from May 17-23 after the pay offer was rejected.

According to the unions, they submitted a pay claim of 6% to help the bus drivers, cleaners and shunters cope with inflation of 9% in the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Mr Cowan revealed to BBC NI the revised offer for the 2021 pay year made to the unions was 3% “basic” and “enhancements to holidays and enhancements to weekend working rates”.

“We renegotiated went back to the table and made an additional £500 lump sum offer.

“We think that is better than anything else in the public sector. We know it is definitely up there among the best you can get in the bus sector in the UK. We don’t know how we can go further at the moment.

“We are open to continue negotiations really we want to have a resolution to this.

“Next week the GCSE’s start in schools. We asked before the previous notification of strike and we have asked again this afternoon about how we can protect school children.

“Basically all buses – Goldline, Ulsterbus, Metro, Glider - wouldn’t be operating that will impact something like 1.3 million journeys in the week.

“That impacts people going to work, hospitals, schools. This is excessive to be honest.”

Speaking earlier in the week, GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “Translink bus workers have once again shown their anger and frustration with the company.

“They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic, despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost-of-living crisis they face, but bosses aren’t listening.

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters, will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”