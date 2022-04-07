Translink chief hits out at ‘excessive’ strike action after unions said ‘complete shutdown’ of bus services expected

Translink has branded a shutdown of bus services across Northern Ireland as “excessive” after bus workers voted to go on strike later this month.

Their director of commercial operations David Cowan said the company had made a “generous” offer on pay and urged unions to come back and continue talking to the public transport operator, especially around avoiding the cancellation of school services following the Easter break.

Trade union Unite announced on Thursday the staff will be taking industrial action against the company’s latest pay offer in collaboration with another union – GMB – with a week-long industrial strike starting on April 25 and concluding on May 1.

Bus workers will take a further one-day strike on Friday, May 6, to mark the Assembly election count beginning.

Unite the Union and GMB members at the public transport operator initially balloted their members on the matter, with Translink offering a 3% pay rise, a level the unions claim represents a real terms pay cut for staff and one which has been rejected four times by workers.

GMB said 82% of its members backed strike action, with unions submitting a pay claim of 6% to help the bus drivers,

The pay dispute affects drivers, cleaners and shunters, who are responsible for the parking and moving of buses.

Translink’s Mr Cowan told BBC’s Evening Extra programme he had not seen a situation like this in the last 25 years he has worked for the company.

“We have never faced this before. A seven day strike is quite excessive,” he said.

"About a quarter of households in Northern Ireland don’t have a car. That is why we would call on the unions to come back and talk to us.

"Especially in the context when we are coming back after Easter and the run up to exams, we really hope we can talk about keeping the school services open. We stress the trains will still be running.

"We’d be open to any type of idea about how we avert this strike and move forward. I don’t think employers are in a position to be able to deal with some of the inflationary impacts we are having.

"We will put the best offer we can going forward, that is the best we can do.”

Earlier this month, Unite said any action taken by their workers could potentially “paralyse all bus services across Northern Ireland” and urged Translink to enter into “meaningful talks”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These bus workers are frontline workers – they deserve respect and a pay increase. Translink needs to grasp that there’s a cost of living crisis destroying the value of wages and return with a more acceptable offer.

“Unite’s members have my full support and that of their union in taking this strike action for fairer pay.”

Unite’s deputy regional secretary Davy Thompson is also the lead officer for the public transport provider.

He added: “Unite represents the overwhelming majority of bus workers, and this strike action taken in conjunction with GMB which also represents bus workers will shut down all bus services.

“Bus workers deserve a pay increase. The ball is in the court of Translink management. They can avoid this unnecessary and highly disruptive strike – they need to address our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”

GMB said: “Inflation has now hit 8.2% and with further price hikes in energy costs announced, the struggle for working people to cover essential bills will only worsen.”

Peter Macklin, GMB organiser added: "Every worker deserves fair pay. With rampant inflation, this real terms cut is a slap in the face and will leave many struggling to cover their bills.

“Translink fails to recognise what workers went through during the pandemic. They kept transport running so other essential workers could get to and from workplaces to perform vital roles.

“Our members were proud to carry out their duty in delivering the service, potentially putting themselves and their families at risk. When we clapped every Thursday night, we said the essential workers would not be forgotten or left behind.

“But during this cost of living crisis, Translink is forgetting their own workers. The dispute will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

Translink told the Belfast Telegraph they were “disappointed” over the vote on industrial action and described their pay offer as “fair and reasonable”.

A company spokesperson commented: “Following extensive negotiations, including with the Labour Relations Agency, we made a pay offer of 3% plus an enhanced package of conditions that included a 7% increase in weekend and overtime rates along with 2 extra days holiday.

“We believe this was a fair and reasonable offer and have at all times been open to discussions. We remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.

“We would welcome the opportunity to engage with unions to cover school duties, so that the wellbeing of schoolchildren can remain a priority.

“All train services will continue to operate as normal. We will communicate relevant passenger information through the media, on our website www.translink.co.uk, through social media, in stations and on buses and trains.

“Translink apologises for any inconvenience this may cause”.