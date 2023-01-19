Translink condemns Glider attack on inspectors in east Belfast

A number of Translink inspectors have been attacked on a Glider in east Belfast.

Video footage of the altercation has been circulating on social media following the incident, which happened last Friday.

The vehicle was at the Knock Road stop on Newtownards Road when someone tried to punch and kick two members of staff who were forced to defend themselves. The suspect was prevented from boarding the vehicle despite multiple attempts.

The public transport provider has condemned the incident and warned that it has zero tolerance of abuse or threats towards its employees.

A Translink spokesperson said the safety of customers, staff and the wider public is a top priority at all times.

Read more East Belfast funeral director pleads with culprits to return stolen defibrillator

“Thankfully the number of such incidents is exceptionally low,” they said.

“We condemn all instances of anti-social behaviour and have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to anyone who physically or verbally threatens or abuses our staff.

“We have a range of measures in place to enhance safety including CCTV systems on board our Glider vehicles and at halts; and our staff use body worn cameras.

“We work closely with the PSNI, including the PSNI Safe Transport Team, to reduce and prevent acts of anti-social behaviour so we can maintain the high calibre of service our customers deserve”.