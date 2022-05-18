Translink condemns ‘reckless’ viral video of man riding on top of Belfast Glider – PSNI now investigating

A video appearing to show a man riding on top of a Belfast Glider bus as it travels through the city has been condemned by Translink, as the PSNI confirms it is now investigating.

Social media footage shows a male getting on top of the bus as it is stopped in the city. Later footage taken by the individual then shows the bus travelling through the city centre while he can be seen waving at members of the public as the bus passes.

Another video shared of the incident has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok, with thousands of views online.

In a statement, Translink described the video as “extremely reckless” and said it has been reported by them to the PSNI.

"We strongly condemn this extremely reckless and dangerous act which puts lives at risk,” a Translink spokesperson said.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority and we operate a reward scheme, offering up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence in court which will lead to a conviction”.

A PSNI statement said they are aware of the video and an investigation is taking place.

"Police have received a report relating to a video circulating on social media,” a spokesperson said.

“An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information which can assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 566 of 18/05/22.”