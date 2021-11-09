Translink confirms resumption of evening Ulsterbus and Foyle Metro, but Belfast services still disrupted

Ulsterbus and Derry’s Foyle Metro services are set to return to normal evening schedules on Tuesday, Translink has announced.

On Monday a number of services across the bus network were altered and cancelled over driver safety concerns.

Translink said there will still be some minor diversions remaining in place for routes in and out of Belfast and a number of the city’s Metro services will continue to be suspended from 6.30pm.

A Translink spokesperson said Metro services on the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road will all be suspended in the evening, while there will be diversions on some other routes and the Glider’s east Belfast routes.

They said rail services will continue to operate as normal.

Previously the public transport provider said “the situation is being reviewed on a daily basis”.

The decision follows recent violent attacks on buses in Northern Ireland, including on Sunday evening when masked men boarded the Metro 2e bus in Rathcoole, ordered the driver and passengers off, and then set the vehicle on fire.

It follows on from an incident last week which saw a bus destroyed in Newtownards.

The ‘Protestant Action Force’ claimed responsibility saying it had been carried out to mark the passing of a DUP deadline for resolving NI Protocol issues.

In Sunday’s attack it was reported the gang said their attack was also related to the protocol deadline.

Police said they did not think the Rathcoole incident was paramilitary related.

In the Stormont Assembly, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the decision to suspend some routes was “based on PSNI advice”.

She condemned the attacks on buses, describing them as "disgraceful and disgusting".

Ms Mallon said transport operator Translink was working with the police to secure assurances over the safety and drivers and passengers before any decision was made on reinstating the services.

"It absolutely should not become the norm," she said of the attacks.

"It was wrong in the past, it's wrong now. Our bus drivers have chosen to be bus drivers because they want to provide a critical service to their local communities where they live, they absolutely have the right to be able to do that safely and they deserve our respect and gratitude, not to be put under threat.

"So, as the Minister for Infrastructure, I will do everything I can to ensure that our bus drivers, our train drivers, our passengers are safe.

"But, for me, I am determined that we will have public transport services in every community in Northern Ireland.

"I won't be deterred by these thugs and cowards and I know that our public transport workers won't either."

In a statement, Translink’s director of service operations Ian Campbell said: “Safety remains our top priority and we are working hard to get services back to normal as quickly as possible for our passengers.

“We would like to thank the public for the many messages of concern and support, particularly for our bus drivers. These are very welcome as we work through these difficult circumstances.

“We will continue to monitor and liaise with the PSNI, our Trade Union colleagues and local communities to reassess the situation daily.

“As we safely move to reinstating services, we will keep everyone updated through our website www.translink.co.uk , Twitter or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30 to get the latest service information before you travel.”