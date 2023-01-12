Translink examining permanent late-night services after successful Christmas pilot in Belfast and Derry

Translink is exploring the possibility of introducing late-night services on a full-time basis after a pilot scheme proved successful over Christmas.

Around 10,000 people used late-night public transport over the festive period.

Chris Conway, Chief Executive at Translink, said late night Metro services in Belfast ran to 1am while rail services ran until midnight.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, he said it was great to see it quite busy and the public feedback showed it gave travellers “confidence to come out in the evening, knowing they could get home safely”.

On whether it is financially viable, Mr Conway explained that over Christmas, staff had offered to work additional hours to support the service.

To get it off the ground, initial funding would be necessary and to put these types of services on a sustainable footing a “complete investment in infrastructure” would be required.

“We have reached out to other organisations. I’ve met with the confederation of public transport in England just this week to discuss how they’ve done it in other cities in England.

“We’ve also got Amy Lamé, the Night Czar in London, coming to Belfast in a couple of weeks time to meet with council and visit Hospitality Ulster and other stakeholders to discuss how they did this in London.

“And we’re committed to trying to develop a model here where we do this but we have to recognise that it does need a funding model and it does need to be sustainable.”

Services are still be “ramped up” after covid, Mr Conway explained.

Public transport receives around 50% funding from the government, he said, and that is “significantly curtailed” at the present time.

It is a challenge to even deliver the services Translink is contracted to provide today, he added.

Mr Conway asked people to lobby politicians on the issue and concluded by saying Translink is reliant on staff over Christmas but to provide a “full-time or sustainable service” requires a complete investment in infrastructure.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite has previously campaigned the issue and recently had a Belfast City Council motion passed calling for an extension of night-time services.

He said: "It comes as no surprise to me that Translink's late night bus services proved so popular over the Christmas period. People across Belfast have been crying out for a service that lets them get home safely and affordably.

"I have been campaigning for night buses for years, long before I was elected to Belfast City Council.

"Expanding this service throughout the year will not only open up Belfast's nightlife to so many more people, it will also support livelihoods in our cultural, arts and hospitality industries, where the return for the local economy can benefit us all."