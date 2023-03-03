Translink exploring train link with Belfast International Airport

A potential train link which would reopen a previously closed line between Antrim and Lisburn via Belfast International Airport is being considered by Translink.

The Knockmore line, between Crumlin, Glenavy and Ballinderry, closed back in 2003, with the public transport company confirming on Friday a potential feasibility study on reopening the track is being considered.

Translink confirmed the study would consider the possibility of a connection to Belfast International Airport.

In a statement, a Translink spokesperson said: “We are currently seeking funding to undertake a feasibility study for re-opening of the Antrim – Lisburn railway line.

“The study will consider the passenger demand and operational model for the line, including a potential connection to Belfast International Airport”.

Previous train links to the airport have come and gone down the years since the Knockmore line closed, including a document back in 2014 called the Railway Investment Prioritisation Strategy.

The Knockmore line is a 20-mile stretch between Lisburn and Antrim that passes Belfast International Airport.

Despite not being in service for 13 years and with no plans to reopen it, almost £1.5m has been spent on the line since 2012.

Some £67,200 was spent on repairing damage after a section of railway embankment collapsed, but the bulk of the money - £1.3m - was spent on essential safety works.

Responding UUP MLA Robbie Butler tweeted: “This would be a massive boost and useful in so many ways. Reduce road usage, decrease in carbon emissions, increase choice, widen economic opportunity and potentially be part of a proper rail link to Belfast International.”

Speaking to BBC NI, Alliance Party MLA David Honeyford said: "Reopening the Knockmore Line is the next logical step to improve connectivity and plan further advances, including links to the International Airport.”

"At a time of financial crisis, government needs to be investing in infrastructure projects to give an economic boost to our area."

Stuart Brown from the South Antrim Railway Group said the area has expanded in recent years and would give people a greater choice of transport options.

"It would open it up a lot more for people who can't drive," Mr Brown said.

"It would open up our economy, bring in tourism, business, investment and more airlines where we could travel further afield."