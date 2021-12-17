Translink festive timetables revealed – what you need to know for Christmas travel

Translink has unveiled their holiday timetable over the Christmas period, with a number of changes to key routes.

Holiday timetables are set to operate across the festive period including in the days after Christmas and into the early new year.

The public transport operator advised passengers to check and plan their journeys in advance over the coming weeks with changes across the railway, bus networks and cross-border Enterprise service.

Train timetable changes:

Train services will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close, according to Translink.

They said there will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a holiday timetable will operate between 27th December and 3rd January.

Due to major essential works, bus substitutions will also operate on the Larne Line – between Lanyon Place and Larne Harbour – and on the Derry/Londonderry line between Lanyon Place and Antrim stations between Monday January 27 and Monday, January 3.

Great Victoria Street Station will also be closed during the same period.

Enterprise changes:

Those using the Enterprise service to travel between Belfast and Dublin are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with a holiday timetable on New Year’s Day.

Metro/Ulsterbus changes:

Translink said holiday services will be in operation on Metro/Glider and Ulsterbus between Thursday December 23 and Monday January 3. Buses will not operate on Christmas Day, while limited services will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

All timetables are available on Translink’s website: www.translink.co.uk and on the Journey Planner.