Translink offering £1,000 reward to help catch Belfast bus attackers

A £1,000 reward is on offer for help catching assailants following a spate of Belfast bus attacks.

Trade unions GMB and Unite met Translink met after the latest incident, which saw a Belfast Glider inspector hospitalised after an assault.

Police said they received a report of an assault on board a Glider at the Beechview Park area of West Belfast on Wednesday morning (May 3).

The male member of staff was assaulted by another man, described as being in his mid-20s, at around 8:50am.

The victim attended the Royal Victoria Hospital following the incident.

Translink acknowledged “the safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times and the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys.”

The public transport firm said it will also offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction.

Translink, GMB and Unite strongly condemned the attacks, which have all been reported to the police and have led to arrests in one case so far.

Peter Macklin, GMB Organiser, said: “Positive engagement between GMB, Unite and Translink continues.

“We support the company's zero-tolerance approach towards all anti-social behaviour and we will jointly participate in a multi-agency approach to mitigate this behaviour.

“We will work closely with the PSNI including Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Safe Transport Team; as well as community and elected representatives to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour.

“There is a range of measures in place to enhance safety including CCTV systems on board the Glider vehicles and at halts; and staff use body worn cameras.

“No one should go to work not knowing if they will make it home safe at the end of their shift. This violence must stop.”