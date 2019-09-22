Translink offers £1,000 reward after two Glider staff attacked in Belfast

Translink is offering a £1,000 reward for information after two Glider staff were attacked in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood the incident happened in the Short Strand area.

Translink is providing CCTV of the incident on the Glider to the PSNI to assist with their investigation.

A Translink spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: "We can confirm two Glider staff were assaulted during the course of their duties yesterday afternoon.

"The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.

"We utterly condemn attacks on our personnel and we offer a reward of up to £1,000 to anyone prepared to testify in court, leading to a conviction.

"We are working with these staff to ensure they receive all supports they require."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating an incident on a bus in the Short Strand area yesterday afternoon, Saturday, 21 September.

"Enquiries are ongoing."