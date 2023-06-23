Translink opposing outdoor entertainment licence for Belfast city centre pub due to noise

Translink is opposing an application for an outdoor entertainment licence by Belfast city centre’s The Tipsy Bird Bar, over noise levels.

The public transport provider has made an official objection to Belfast City Council regarding an application by the Ann Street establishment for a seven day annual outdoor entertainments licence.

The bar’s beer garden, which received planning permission from the council three years ago, lies beside Laganside Bus Centre.

At the latest meeting of the council’s monthly Licensing Committee, councillors agreed to consider Translink’s objection, despite it being received outside the 28-day statutory period for representations on an application.

Translink say that they had not been made aware of the application for an outdoor entertainments licence by Glendola Leisure until it was mentioned in a conversation with the applicant’s solicitor.

They add Glendola Leisure failed to adhere to conditions set out in a settlement agreement and planning approval, which was agreed between the two parties when Glenlola applied for planning permission for the beer garden in 2020.

In a letter headed from the Milewater Service Centre, Duncrue Street, Translink told the council: “The applicant has failed to adhere to the conditions set out in the enclosed settlement agreement and planning approval notice.

“The agreement explicitly states (that) prior to submitting any entertainment licence application, to agree with the objector acceptable sound levels in line with the recommendations contained with the noise impact review (with both parties acting reasonably in the context of the terms of this agreement).

“It is extremely important that our objection is considered for the effective running of our bus control room.

“The control room is metres away from the beer garden and is operational between the hours of 04.15am and 00.45am.

“It is the main point of contact between our operational regulating staff and our drivers for the entire bus network. In the event of an incident, it is our communications centre with the emergency services, and therefore is of critical importance.

“We have opened discussions with the applicant and reiterate our desire to remove the objection provided the applicant satisfies the condition.

“We will continue to liaise with the applicant and our noise consultant in the coming weeks.

“We would be grateful if you would forward details on how and when Translink were notified of the application and how we can ensure the same issue does not arise in the future.”

A final decision will be made on the application at the next Licensing Committee in August, where the two parties will be invited to appear.