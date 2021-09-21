Translink points finger at Covid-19 after axing services amid shortage of drivers

Translink has blamed driver shortages for the cancellation of bus services over recent weeks and said the disruption is due to “market changes” brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Alliance MLA Andrew Muir pointed to Brexit and the end to the free movement of labour as “real challenges” for businesses and public services in Northern Ireland.

Translink said the service most affected was the popular 218 Goldline route, operating from Coleraine to Belfast and Belfast to Coleraine, and which also services areas such as Ballymoney, Ballymena and Antrim.

The public transport operator announced a number of cancellations to that service yesterday.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Over recent weeks, there have been a small number of services impacted by cancellations and service changes.

“This is due to driver shortages reflective of industry market changes as a result of Covid.

“This has included some 218 Belfast to Coleraine services.

“We continue to maintain normal timetable services to offer...choice, capacity and flexibility for people to travel.

“We are actively recruiting for bus drivers, promoting the vital role they have in society as key workers and helping Northern Ireland build back greener.

“We maintain high standards in relation to recruitment and provide appropriate driver training as part of this process.

“A number of drivers are currently progressing through our training academy to boost staff numbers, which will allow us to maintain and develop further opportunities as [society] recovers.

“We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

The Belfast Telegraph previously highlighted how a severe shortage of taxi drivers had caused a similar “crisis” in that transport sector.

One of Belfast’s biggest taxi firms turned away 3,000 fares in just one day.

There was a similar picture in Derry, where one company had 11,000 missed calls in just one weekend, demonstrating the high level of unmet demand.

Several factors have been blamed for the loss of hundreds of drivers.

Older drivers considering retirement have taken the opportunity to do so during the pandemic.

Younger potential drivers have been put off by the theory and practical tests, which can be expensive.

However, many who were not allowed to work during the height of the Covid restrictions have simply taken other jobs.

With better hours, less overheads, steady work and income, some have been attracted to delivery firms such as Amazon, which has seen a boon in trade during lockdown.

It’s not yet clear if similar factors have affected bus drivers.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the public transport system was crucial to supporting Northern Ireland’s green recovery from Covid.

“The SDLP continues to press in the Executive and at the Assembly for Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy to provide critical funding required for our infrastructure and public transport system,” she added.