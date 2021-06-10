Translink returning to pre-Covid full train timetable from next week

Railway timetables will return to the full Monday to Friday schedule from next week.

Translink has announced that the NI Railways timetable will be enhanced from Monday, June 14 to the pre-Covid weekday full schedule.

The company says this will provide increased capacity and timetable options for passengers, with a range of safety measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “Our railway timetables will return to the full Monday to Friday schedule from Monday, 14th June, increasing both service frequency and capacity in the morning and evening peaks.

“We are ready to welcome our passengers back, in the knowledge that we have robust arrangements in place to ensure our customers are safe.

“These include enhanced cleaning regimes on board trains and in stations including the use of anti-viral fogging technology and wiping down touch points; clear signage and customer flows; good ventilation on board services; hand sanitiser units at main stations; a no-change policy and contactless payments, and mandatory wearing of face coverings (unless exempt).”

Mr Campbell added: “We are also providing additional information through digital technology, our website, journey planner and social media channels, advising passengers of the quieter times to travel and which services are busier.”

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys particularly when services are busier and wait for the next service should on-board capacity be reached.

All timetables are available on Translink’s website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner; and passengers are advised to check their specific journey in advance of travel.