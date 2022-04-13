Translink reveal all-important Easter timetable changes ahead of holiday

Translink has revealed their all-important Easter timetables in the run up to the holiday, with many likely to be heading out and using public transport to enjoy their time off.

They said Easter Monday and Tuesday will operate differently to regular weekday services across the Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and train network.

Ulsterbus and Goldliner will run a Saturday, Sunday and public holiday schedule while Metro and Glider services will also operate holiday timetables.

Trains meanwhile will operate a Saturday timetable, with those travelling to the north coast advised that an early close on the Portrush line will take place on Easter Monday.

Read more What you need to know if you’re off to the pub in Northern Ireland this Easter weekend

The last service departing from the station will; be 8.02pm. Special family trains are also available for online booking and will be running to Portrush on Easter Monday and Tuesday – leaving Belfast’s Lanyon Place at 9.50am and returning 5.37pm.

Translink also confirmed the University and Dhu Varren train stations will be closed on both days and will instead be served by the Ulsterbus 140 service.

Translink’s Ian Campbell said: “Whether you’re planning an Easter Break, a short trip or one or two journeys, there are comfortable, hassle-free ways to travel with our attractive, everyday fare offers and transport options this Easter.

“Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using the Translink website www.translink.co.uk, by using Translink’s Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre on 02890 666630.”