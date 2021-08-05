Translink scraps plan to close Bangor pathway as community makes its voice heard

People power and a local protest have forced Translink to make a u-turn over a plan to close a pathway in Bangor – within days of making its announcement.

Translink had proposed permanent closure of the pathway between Bangor Bus and Rail Station and Manse/Brunswick Road over anti-social behaviour issues last week, but received considerable opposition during the brief period of public consultation, and confirmed the u-turn after a protest close to the site on Tuesday.

Translink said: “Due to the expressed sentiment of local residents and stakeholders to maintain the path, Translink has taken the decision to halt the consultation and retain access to the path on an ongoing basis.

“Translink would like to thank the local community and stakeholders for taking the time to contact us in relation to this proposal.”

Alliance councillor Connie Egan spoke of her “delight” with the Translink move. She said: “This was about Translink’s senior officers coming to their senses and recognising the importance of this path to the local community.

“To remove it would have been taking away a safe route into the centre of Bangor and was just a farcical decision at a time when we are encouraging more and more people to use our open spaces.

“Since Monday’s announcement was made, I not only started a petition against the plans, but also met with residents along with Stephen Farry MP and Councillor Karen Douglas.

“I’m grateful to all the people who stepped forward to make their voice heard on this issue. Such a quick turnaround by Translink signals the importance of always making your voice heard and together we can make a real difference for our area.”

Local resident Greg Wilson, who organised a protest after notifying residents in his street, said: “The word about the closure seems to have spread like wildfire throughout the whole community, not just on our road. People responded to Translink with emails, and though I don’t have any figures, it seems the bombardment of objections online seems to have given them the message.

“Our gathering at the bottom of the hill was extremely successful. People came again not only from our road, but from adjoining roads, all path users – some had brought some really artistic banners.”

He added: “The path has access to the town as well as the station. The path was put there over a hundred years ago, and was initially for transport users. But then some years ago, they rebuilt the station and put the path on the outside of the station, and this enables people to access to the town.

“It is so convenient. There is a branch that connects with Windsor Gardens, but it also continues right up to Manse Road and Brunswick Road. There are two schools on Brunswick Road – the school children, mothers and fathers use it. There is also a shop on Brunswick Road, and people use it coming to and from the shop. It cuts off a roundabout journey to the station for commuters and shoppers and workers in the town.”

He added: “Translink had raised a few issues on their notification, and said the plan was due to anti-social behaviour. What they are referring to, and what there were complaints about, were gatherings of school children at the entrance to the path, which is very secluded.

“On the fire escape steps, they can sit and natter, drink cans of coke, smoke their fags, and sometimes drug dealers hang around. It is a bit of a hotspot for antisocial behaviour, but saying that, although there have been some reports of a bit of bad behaviour, on the whole these school kids aren’t too bad, and they step aside, and some of them say hello.”

He said two householders that backed onto the path has suffered from anti-social behaviour, and added: “I have a lot of sympathy for them. Those residents want the path closed because of what they have experienced. So what I hope to achieve, now that we have won our case, is to still engage with Translink to address this problem of anti-social behaviour because of the effects on these households, and the rest of us who do not like this.

“These kids are blocking the fire escape to the station. They have security staff in the station – why do they do not clear these kids off, when it is against the law to block a fire escape? People can be prosecuted for it.”

He added: “Problems have been identified, and we want to move forward with those. We appreciate and congratulate everybody who contributed. I congratulate Translink for listening to us all, and I want engage further on the problems they have highlighted, as well as those highlighted by our residents.”