Translink staff punched in face and kicked on the head during east Belfast assault

It is the latest in a series of assaults on staff.

Translink have offered a £1,000 reward for help in catching perpetrators of assaults on board their services

Translink staff have been kicked in the head and punched in the face at an east Belfast Glider stop in what police have described as an “unprovoked attack”.

The incident took place close to the stop at Lanyon Place on Saturday May 6.

"It was reported that two male members of staff had been assaulted by another man around 4.15pm,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"One of the victims was punched in the face, while the second was kicked to the side of the head. There have been no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

"This is an unprovoked attack on two staff members who were simply doing their job.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information or footage that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1300 of 06/05/23."

It comes after Glider operators Translink announced the provision of a £1,000 reward for help catching assailants after a spate of attacks on Belfast buses.

A previous assault which took place on board a Glider in the Beechview Park area of west Belfast on May 3 resulted in a member of staff having to attend the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Translink said the safety of those on board their services was their “top priority”.

"The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times and the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys,” said a spokesperson.

GMB and Unite have strongly condemned the attacks, which have all been reported to the police.

Peter Macklin, GMB Organiser, said: “Positive engagement between GMB, Unite and Translink continues.

“We support the company's zero-tolerance approach towards all anti-social behaviour and we will jointly participate in a multi-agency approach to mitigate this behaviour.

“We will work closely with the PSNI including Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Safe Transport Team; as well as community and elected representatives to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour.

“There is a range of measures in place to enhance safety including CCTV systems on board the Glider vehicles and at halts; and staff use body worn cameras.

“No one should go to work not knowing if they will make it home safe at the end of their shift. This violence must stop.”