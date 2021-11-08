Translink suspends Metro services in Belfast following violence

Translink has suspended a number of Belfast Metro services on Monday following the recent violent attacks on buses in Northern Ireland.

On Sunday evening, four masked masked men boarded a Metro bus in Rathcoole, ordered the driver and passengers off the vehicle, and then set it on fire.

It was the fourth attack on public transport in Northern Ireland this year and follows on from an incident last week which saw a bus destroyed in Newtownards.

The ‘Protestant Action Force’ said it was responsible and carried out the act to mark the passing of a DUP deadline at the start of the month for resolving the NI Protocol issues.

Director of Service Operations at Translink Ian Campbell, said the suspension of evening services, which came into force at 6.30pm, could be in place for “several days”. However, services are due to recommence for Tuesday’s morning commute.

Michael Dornan from Unite the Union, which represents Translink drivers, said members were prepared to back the suspension of services but “reserved the right” to reevaluate on Tuesday after monitoring the situation.

It comes after Metro bus drivers said they would withdraw their services from 6pm on Monday during a protest at Belfast City Hall on Monday afternoon if they were not given assurances from Translink and the PSNI.

After meeting trade union colleagues to review Metro bus services in Belfast, Translink made the decision to suspended Metro corridors one, two, four, 11 and 12.

That included the last Metro buses to leave Belfast city centre, travelling to the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road.

Metro Corridors three and five to 10, are operating as normal with some diversions.

The majority of Ulsterbus services are operating as scheduled with some localised adjustments.

Glider services are operating as normal with some diversions to the east, while rail services continue with no disruptions.

Mr Campbell said Translink “utterly condemns” Sunday night’s hijacking in Newtownabbey and that passenger and driver safety is their highest concern.

“Our staff want to provide essential public transport to keep society connected,” he stated. “But this attack on our people and services is simply unacceptable.

“We are very mindful of everyone’s safety and understand the level of concern expressed by our staff and their families.

“We will work closely with the PSNI, the local community, our unions and all stakeholders as we monitor this difficult situation.

“Our plans will always put safety first as we work towards reinstating essential public transport for those who rely on us.

“This situation is very changeable, and we would encourage people to frequently visit www.translink.co.uk or follow us on Twitter or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30 to get the latest service information before they travel.”

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and continued support as we strive to deliver bus services throughout Northern Ireland.”

Mr Dornan told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra that something had to be done to protect bus drivers and passengers and that Unite were not involved in deciding which services would be suspended.

“We are taking this information on the hope that it will actually make a safer working environment for the drivers,” he stated.

“It is regrettable that these services are suspended or have diversions in place but I do believe if this ensures the safety and welfare of drivers and other passengers, then in the long term the plan is working and at least exploring to see if we can get something done.”

Sinn Fein MLA and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly said the hijacking of buses and attacks on drivers “must stop immediately”.

"No one should ever go to work facing intimidation or fearing attack,” he stated. "The leadership of political unionism must stop hyping up tensions with reckless and dangerous rhetoric, and actively work to bring these disgraceful attacks to end.”