Translink suspends train ticket sales to Co Down hotspot Helen’s Bay 

Translink has taken the decision to suspend ticket sales to the popular Co Down hotspot Helen’s Bay in order to “manage capacity” on the service.

The operator has warned that all services – both on its train network and also bus services – are extremely busy on Thursday, with passengers flocking to coastal areas to enjoy the summer weather.

They said routes to the likes of Bangor, Newcastle and Portrush are seeing significant demand and said passengers should be prepared to wait for the next service if required.

The operator has also taken the decision to stop all ticket sales for the Helen’s Bay stop on its Bangor train line.

Translink said this was done as a result of the weather conditions impacting on “track temperatures” and also as a way of managing demand on the service.

“As the good weather continues, rail services today are subject to speed restrictions and subsequent delays due to the high track temperatures,” a Translink spokesperson said.

“With the high demand for services on the Bangor line, Translink has taken the decision to suspend ticket sales to Helen’s Bay to help manage capacity for the return journey this evening.

“Where possible passengers should consider if their journey is completely necessary and if travelling allow extra time for their journey.

“We would also remind passengers that carrying or consuming alcohol on board our services is not permitted and we are working closely with the PSNI to deter any anti-social behaviour issues.

“All passengers must wear a face covering in respect of others unless exempt themselves. Also, to regularly use the hand sanitisers at stations and use cashless payments over the coming days.

“Passengers should check the website, use the journey planner or follow us on social media for the latest travel updates.

“We would like to thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding at this time.”

It isn’t the first time Translink has taken such action, with tickets to Helen’s Bay also suspended last week during the beginning of the current heat wave in Northern Ireland.