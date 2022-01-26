Translink timetables return to ‘more normal levels’ from January 31

Translink has confirmed timetables across the public transport system are to begin to return to “more normal levels” from the end of this month.

The new timetables which are to be implemented from January 31 onwards will see a a greater frequency of the services across Metro, Ulsterbus and NI Railways services.

Earlier this month Translink had announced a reduction ad alteration of some services, citing increased levels of staff absence and a reduction of passenger numbers.

The return to more normal levels of operating comes amid relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions introduced by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “These new timetables will see frequency returning to more normal levels on Metro from next Monday 31 January and from Monday 7 February on NI Railways.

“Ulsterbus services will see phased frequency enhancements start to be introduced from Monday 7th February in line with passenger demand.

“These improvements will facilitate the increasing passenger numbers we are seeing as more people start to return to the workplace, shopping, hospitality venues and other leisure destinations.

“We look forward to welcoming many more people back to our services, public transport will have a key role to play in NI’s economic recovery, as well as ensuring a green recovery from Covid19.

“We will continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated.

“Our staff are also on hand to help and advise where needed.

“We would remind everyone it remains mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport.

“This is a dynamic situation so all our services will be continually monitored, and adjustments made where required.”

The full details of changes to public transport timetables across the network are available on Translink’s website and journey planner www.translink.co.uk.