Translink to trial late night bus service in Belfast

A trial of late night public transport services is expected to get underway later in the year, Translink chief executive Chris Conway has said.

A range of services were tested in 2019 but any further plans were stalled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Conway was responding to a report in the Belfast Telegraph in which it was revealed how FonaCAB, one of Belfast’s biggest taxi firms, was forced to turn away almost 3,000 customers last weekend because of a taxi shortage.

Tougher entry requirements for drivers and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been blamed. The firm said the amount of lost custom is likely to be higher because it was forced to switch off their app to book taxis and reject phone calls in an effort to cope with the demand.

In a tweet responding to the story, Mr Conway said: “A range of later night services were trialled in 2019 but Covid19 did stall any further plans, we’ll start trials again in November/December as part of recovery.”

Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn appealed for Translink to address the taxi shortage in Belfast. “We have a real need for night buses and trains operating after 11pm, public services should step up to the mark where there is clear demand,” he said.

Fellow Belfast councillor, the SDLP’s Seamus de Faoite said he has raised the issue with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon. “We were certainly seeing the addition of more late night services — Covid of course stalled that,” he said. “I’m hopeful it’s part of the wider recovery of public transit services.”

According to FonaCAB, the number of taxi drivers across Northern Ireland is just 8,500 — down from 15,500 in 2014. The number of active FonaCAB drivers has fallen from 1,270 last March to 870 now.

They’ve warned it will lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour amid fears of attacks on people who are forced to walk home after a night out.

One social media user said better services are available in Scotland and should be copied here. “Going out for a night out in Belfast means going out for two hours before needing to rush home to get public transport,” they said. “This is not good for recovering pubs, restaurants and nightclubs so this area definitely needs revamped.”