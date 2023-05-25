Translink unveils new zero emission Foyle Metro bus fleet

Thumbs up from Lauren and Chisom, pupils from Ebrington PS at Translink's Zero Emission Foyle Metro preview event held in Guildhall Square, Derry~Londonderry on Thursday May 25. From left, (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Pupils from Ebrington PS pictured at Translink's Zero Emission Foyle Metro preview event held in Guildhall Square, Derry~Londonderry on Thursday May 25. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Translink has unveiled its new zero emission Foyle Metro bus fleet at a special preview event in Derry.

State-of-the-art single decker and double decker buses were on display at Guildhall Square, providing key stakeholders and members of the public with the opportunity to step on board and experience the future of public transport first hand.

The 38-vehicle fleet will be in operation later this year, making Derry~Londonderry one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to run a fully zero emission urban bus service.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said: “We are delighted that the Foyle Metro fleet will soon become a zero emission fleet. As the first Council in the North to declare a climate emergency, this step fully aligns with our aspirations to meaningfully tackle this important issue.

"I would encourage all of our citizens to make the most of this service and leave the car at home where possible.”

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink, was pleased to have the opportunity to showcase this new fleet and extended a huge thank you to everyone who came along and to the Department for Infrastructure for essential funding to deliver these new buses.

“Transport has a significant role to play in tackling the climate crisis. This project supports Translink’s vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a zero emissions fleet across Northern Ireland by 2040 – all of which is vital for tackling the climate emergency and driving change for a better quality of life for future generations,” he added.

“More people making the switch to cleaner, greener public transport and active travel will help deliver a better future for our people, our planet and our prosperity.

"As a new era in emissions-free public transport emerges, we look forward to welcoming you on board the new zero emission Foyle Metro service later this year,” said Ian.

The buses are being supplied by Northern Ireland-based manufacturer Wrightbus.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO at Wrightbus, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Translink in the drive to transform transport in Northern Ireland and help build a more sustainable future.

“Our electric buses - the GB Kite Electroliner BEV and the StreetDeck Electroliner BEV - are manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in Northern Ireland, and wider across the UK through our domestic supply chain.

“We’re proud to say our StreetDeck Electroliner BEV is the world’s most efficient double deck battery-electric bus and we have taken that technology into the development of our single deck which has also been classed as the most efficient on the UK’s roads.

“We’ve created the most efficient vehicles by combining optimum power with a class-leading rapid charge, meaning our electric buses spend more time on the road than any other.

“We’re confident passengers in Derry~Londonderry will enjoy the experience.”

Work is also underway to install 22 electric vehicle chargers in the Pennyburn Garage, enabling 44 buses to be charged sequentially overnight, with future proofing for an additional 19 bus charging stations.

The zero emission Foyle Metro project forms part of Translink’s transformational plans to support the decarbonisation of transport in Northern Ireland.

For more information visit: www.translink.co.uk/FoyleMetroZE