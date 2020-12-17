Translink's hydrogen-powered buses enter service in Northern Ireland

The first hydrogen powered double decker buses have entered service in Northern Ireland.

The three buses - built by Wrightbus in Ballymena - emit only water and will be 100% powered by green renewable wind energy.

They will be part of the Metro service in Belfast.

The total investment represents around £4m. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "I am delighted to see these new buses enter service. They will be transformative for communities here as we seek to deliver more sustainable low carbon public transport.

"My Department recently allocated funding of almost £66m for the purchase of 145 zero and low emission buses that will enter the Translink fleet during 2021/22."

The buses will run on fully sustainable hydrogen, which will be produced by electrolysis at one of Energia's wind farms in north Antrim.

Translink chief Chris Conway said it was "great news for our customers and the wider public as we make real progress to tackle the climate emergency".

Wrightbus chairman Jo Bamford said: "We are incredibly proud to supply the first-ever hydrogen-powered double decker buses in Ireland, and we're just as proud to be building them locally in Ballymena."