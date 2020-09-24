Trauma for Co Down Child (2) after dog bites face

Little Carly lucky the injury wasn't more serious, doctors tell her dad

A Co Down father says his youngest daughter was left traumatised after being bitten in the face by a dog during a distressing incident at the weekend.

Paul Malcolmson's two-year-old daughter Carly is still recovering after she was bitten in the face by the animal outside the Eurospar store on the Scarva Road in Banbridge at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

"We were on our way to the park when we decided to call into the shop to get some juice," Paul (28) told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday.

"Carly, my youngest, loves animals so when we came out of the shop she went over to pet this dog that was tied up outside.

"But as she leaned over, the dog bit her in the face.

"It all happened so quick and I'm still trying to take it in even now four days on," he added.

The incident was also witnessed by Carly's three siblings - Amelia (8), Riley (7) and five-year-old Sofia.

"My other three children were hysterical as everyone was starting to panic after it happened.

"People started rushing over to see what they could do to help.

"It was distressing for them too because I was on the ground and had Carly in my arms who was bleeding," Paul said.

The devoted dad has praised the store manager, Paul McArdle, who phoned police and the ambulance service.

"He rushed out straight afterwards with a first aid kit .

"He was absolutely great and stayed with us the whole time until the ambulance arrived.

"He really went above and beyond," Paul added.

Carly was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment.

"Thankfully she didn't need stitches and her eye wasn't damaged either," Paul said.

"The doctors told us she was very, very lucky that the bite had been any deeper or more serious.

"They gave us eye drops and antibiotics for her to take."

Paul says the owner of the dog, which he believes was a brown springer spaniel, fled the scene without speaking to the family or checking that Carly was alright.

However, the incident was captured on the shop's CCTV.

Banbridge PSNI said the matter has been referred to the local dog warden for investigation.

Paul says while Carly is fine physically following the attack, he is concerned about any long term impact.

"She is not sleeping well at the moment which isn't like her.

"She keeps wakening up and crying in the middle of the night so I'm not sure if that's because of nightmares or the trauma of it all," Paul said.

"Carly loves dogs but I'd be very reluctant to let her near one again for a while as I'm still very nervous myself.

"While it was a traumatising experience, she's a very brave wee girl," he added.

Carly's mum Shelly McPolin - who rushed to the scene on Saturday afternoon after being alerted to the incident - also believes her youngest child is a "lucky little lady".

"She's been such a brave girl for all the age of her and not forgetting about her big brother and sisters for what they had to witness too," Shelly said.

Carly and her siblings were treated to a hamper full of goodies by the store owner, Brian Campbell, the day after the incident when he called to check on the young patient.

"There really are still some truly amazing people out there.

"I really can't thank everyone who helped us out on the day and afterwards enough for all they have done," Shelly added.