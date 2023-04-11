Travel disruptions and road closures during President Biden’s NI visit

US President Joe Biden will begin a four-day visit to the island of Ireland on Tuesday (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

President Biden will be arriving in Northern Ireland this evening to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement . Ahead of his visit, the public has been warned of significant travel disruptions – here’s what you need to know.

The PSNI has warned the public of traffic disruption in Belfast city centre on Tuesday and Wednesday and have closed a number of roads to facilitate the president’s visit.

These roads are James Street, Franklin Street, Bedford Street and Clarence Street West. Police have said these roads will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon.

Police have also said travellers to and from the airport can expect disruption.

"There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the lead up to the visit of President Biden in Northern Ireland this week,” a police spokesperson said.

"Those travelling to the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for your journey.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Mr Biden when Air Force One touches down in Northern Ireland today (Tuesday).

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday before Mr Biden gives an address at Ulster University's new £350 million Belfast campus.

President Biden will travel south of the border after his speech at Ulster University for a number of other engagements and is expected to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins later this week.

His visit comes after he confirmed he “plans” to run for re-election as president next year.”

The President tweeted: "25 years ago, Northern Ireland's leaders chose peace.

"The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence and brought stability.

"I look forward to marking the anniversary in Belfast, underscoring the U.S. commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity."