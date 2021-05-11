Travel restrictions between Ireland and Britain should be lifted during summer – Varadkar

Travel restrictions between Ireland and Britain should be lifted during the summer, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said he will be making the case to fully restore the Common Travel Area between the two countries in the coming months to boost pub and restaurant trade for the beleaguered tourism industry

Speaking at virtual conference for publicans, Mr Varadkar said: “One thing I would like to see, and this would be very good for places like Kerry, is a return to travel between Ireland and United Kingdom.”

“A return of the Common Travel Area as it is supposed to be – travel between Britain and Ireland with no restrictions and I think I can make the case for that,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said a “really weird situation” is going to arise in June when people in Britain are permitted to travel to Northern Ireland for non-essential visits but will have to undergo mandatory home quarantining if they fly into Ireland.

People in the Republic of Ireland will also not be able to travel to Britain without undergoing mandatory home quarantining on their return. Meanwhile, all people on the Island of Ireland can travel North and South since Monday.

“Wouldn’t it be a bit bizarre if we couldn’t go to England and English people couldn’t come here so I think there will be a strong case this summer to restore travel to Britain,” the Tanaiste added.

However, he said he did not believe travel between Ireland and the rest of Europe or the US will fully return until next year.

Mr Varadkar also told the conference he would “put money on” outdoor dining returning next month followed by indoor service in July.

He said outdoor dining will be restricted to table service only next month and tables will have to be between one or one and half metres apart.

He said restaurants and pubs will not be restricted to 15 people as they were at one point when they reopened last year.

Mr Varadkar said the Government is working on new supports for pubs to ensure they can remain viable. This includes extending the outdoor furniture grant to pubs.

“I want to say to publicans, that I can only imagine how tough the last year has been. Nobody thought you would be closed for so long. This is the big reopening and we want to make sure you never have to close again,” he said.

More than 1,200 publicans from across Ireland attended the ‘Emerging Stronger’ virtual conference.

The conference was an all island event brought together by the three publican trade associations, the Licenced Vintners Association, Vintners Federation of Ireland and Hospitality Ulster and it was supported by Guinness.

The event was hosted by former broadcaster and politician Ivan Yates and also featured Professor Luke O’Neill and economist David McWilliams.